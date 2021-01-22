Gym Owner Who Defied COVID Lockdown Charged for Attacking Cop at Riots: Feds

A New Jersey gym owner who made local headlines for defying COVID-19 restrictions has been arrested for punching a Washington, D.C., police officer in the head during the Capitol riots, authorities said Friday.

Scott Kevin Fairlamb, a former ultimate fighter and current owner of Fairlamb Fit, was charged Friday with several crimes for his role in the Jan. 6 riots, including assaulting a federal officer and carrying a dangerous weapon.

According to a criminal complaint, Fairlamb was captured on video shoving and punching an officer on the west side of the Capitol, at one point hitting him in the head. In a since-deleted video posted on Fairlamb’s Facebook, the gym owner, who was carrying a collapsible baton, shouts: “What Patriots do? We fuckin’ disarm them and then we storm fuckin’ the Capitol.”

Prosecutors say they were first alerted to Fairlamb’s identity after several tipsters sent in videos, including one of him “standing on the scaffolding erected on Capitol founds.” Another tipster, identified as a childhood friend, told federal authorities Fairlamb was the owner of Fairlamb Fit and had made a video of himself saying, “they were going to disarm them and then form the capitol.”

According to his gym’s website, Fairlamb started his professional MMA career in 2000 and “was proclaimed to become a top ultimate fighter until his journey for greatness took a ominous [sic] detour.”

“In the midst of training and just two weeks after his MMA debut, Scott was diagnosed with a form of leukemia,” the website states. “Though to some this may sound like an unfortunate turn of events—Scott’s reaction was nothing but expected as he knew the only option he had was to...FIGHT.”

The website adds that just weeks after his diagnosis, Fairlamb returned to training before opening Fairlamb Fit in 2014. During his career, Fairlamb was an undefeated golden and diamond gloves champion, his website states.

Last spring, when New Jersey was forced to close down all gyms to curtail the spread of the deadly coronavirus, Fairlamb garnered local attention by announcing plans to reopen his gym whether Gov. Phil Murphy allowed it or not.

“He has overstepped his boundaries and it’s time for these gyms, that are, that are essential to open up,” Fairlamb told CBS New York.

The gym owner is among more than 100 rioters who have been charged in the riots, including several members of far-right extremist groups and a Michigan man who attacked a police officer with a hockey stick.