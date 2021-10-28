Scottish Gov’t Offers Bizarre Defense for Not Investigating Trump

The Scottish government has a tool that could pry open the finances of any wealthy, politically connected person involved in a suspicious purchase in their country. And this week, a Scottish judge heard arguments over whether the country’s first target for this new anti-money laundering tool should be one of the most elusive, wealthiest, and politically connected in the world: former President Donald Trump.

At issue is how exactly Trump paid for a golf resort there in 2014, and how the government could serve him with an “unexplained wealth order” that would force him to open his books.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, that Scottish judge, Lord Craig Sandison, listened to the government’s arguments over why it shouldn’t have to necessarily investigate Trump. And the government—the defendant in this case—went so far as to assert its right to treat the matter with the utmost security, borrowing the CIA’s infamous “Glomar response” by seeking to “neither confirm nor deny” that it would do so.