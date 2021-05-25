This Travel Expert Never Travels Without His Set of Knives

With the CDC saying vaccinated people can now fly safely, we’re all looking forward to our next trip. I’m unsure of how different traveling will be, but I’m sure of one thing: I’ve forgotten how to travel.

For a little refresher course, I reached out to the guys at Scott’s Cheap Flights. Beyond how to get a great deal on plane tickets, Willis Orlando told me about something he always brings with him, no matter the trip, that he thinks will be great for travelling, especially this summer.

“Because I’m always staying in Airbnbs these days, and not big hotels, I always bring these knives with me.”

Knives? I was just as shocked as you may be. Knives, in my opinion, seem counterintuitive to travel. But Willis disagrees.

“I always check my bag for one, so it’s easy to just pop them in my suitcase,” Willis said.From there, the uses for the knife set seem to go on and on.

“One of my favorite things is to look for recipes that are local,” Willis said. Adding, “that way we don't have to worry about stumbling in a tourist trap, and after a year of cooking, we’ve all gotten pretty good.”Willis goes to markets and brings back fresh ingredients. From there, the main problem he’s run into is dull knives back at the Airbnb.

“It’s like, I just got this beautiful tomato and I’m about to ruin it completely,” he said.

That’s where the knives come in.

The Wusthof Set has everything—including three knives and a sharpener so they are never dull. “It even has a corkscrew so you can open up a nice bottle of wine you’ve grabbed and have a nice picnic,” Willis said. With this set, “You’re equipped to go into the countryside, or just make the meal of your dreams.”

Okay, knives and travelling, I was starting to see it come together. I decided to give it a shot on a recent trip to the city of brotherly love and here’s what I will say: Willis was right. The Airbnb knives were dull, flimsy, and frustrating. I whipped out the Wusthof set, and sliced through a fresh baked loaf of bread. From there, the knives worked great on the meat we got from Reading Terminal, and made cooking on vacation, dare I say it, enjoyable. I could definitely see myself bringing this with me on a trip to Europe, or even just a long weekend to a lake house this summer. Either way, I’m convinced: BYOK (Bring Your Own Knives) when you travel.

