SCOTUS Overturns Trump Decision to Rescind DACA, Saves DREAMers for Now

Chief Justice John Roberts joined the Supreme Court’s liberals to rebuke President Trump’s decision to rescind President Obama’s Deferred Action on Childhood Arrivals program, in a 5-4 decision.

In the ruling in Department of Homeland Security et al. v. Regents of the University of California et al., Roberts was joined by Justices Ginsburg, Breyer, and Kagan in full, and partially by Justice Sotomayor. In his decision, the chief justice wrote that the Trump administration can’t proceed with its move to kill the program, which protects more than 700,000 young immigrants who were brought to the U.S. as children from deportation. He also described the effort as “arbitrary and capricious,” and found that the administration did not put forward a valid rationale to end the program and deport hundreds of thousands of young people from the only country they’ve ever known.

DACA was created by an executive order by President Obama in 2012, and allowed the so-called DREAMers to legally stay, attend school, and work in the U.S. It does not include a path to citizenship to those covered by the policy. The failure of the Development, Relief, and Education for Alien Minors Act to be approved by Congress led Obama to issue the order.

The decision is the second major defeat this week for the Trump White House at the hands of the majority-conservative Supreme Court. On Monday, Trump-appointed Justice Neil Gorsuch wrote the shock 5-4 majority opinion that made it illegal for U.S. businesses to fire employees because they are gay or transgender.

