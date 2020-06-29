Shocker: Supreme Court Preserves Abortion Rights, Strikes Down Louisiana Hospital Privileges Law

In a highly anticipated decision, the Supreme Court reversed a Louisiana abortion law that opponents say would have closed all but one abortion clinic in the state and have lasting repercussions for reproductive rights across the country.

The law in question would have required abortion providers to have the ability to admit patients at local hospitals. Supporters said the law promotes safety and continuity of care, but abortion-rights advocates say it is a medically unnecessary restriction that will force abortion clinics to shutter.

In a 5-4 decision issued Monday, Justice Stephen Breyer wrote that the Louisiana law “offers no significant health benefit” and would “drastically reduce the number and geographic distribution of abortion providers, making it impossible for many women to obtain a safe, legal abortion in the State and imposing substantial obstacles on those who could.”

The decision in June Medical Services v. Russo will have effects far beyond Louisiana. Abortion advocates feared that upholding the law would open the door for other states to pass similar laws and further restrict abortion access without fear of court intervention—effectively gutting the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that made abortion legal across the country.

Abortion-rights advocates celebrated Monday’s ruling as a win, but cautioned that it would not stop states from passing more restrictive laws in the future.

“We’re relieved that the Louisiana law has been blocked today but we’re concerned about tomorrow,” Nancy Northup, the president and CEO of the Center for Reproductive Rights, which argued on behalf of June Medical Services, said in a statement.

“With this win, the clinics in Louisiana can stay open to serve the one million women of reproductive age in the state,’ she said. “But the Court’s decision could embolden states to pass even more restrictive laws when clarity is needed if abortion rights are to be protected.”

The Louisiana law is nearly identical to a law passed in Texas in 2013 that forced more than half of the state’s abortion clinics to close. Studies showed abortion-seekers in the state were forced to drive further, spend more money, and wait longer for their abortions in the months following. A Supreme Court ruling declared that particular law unconstitutional in 2014, saying it placed an undue burden on people seeking abortions, but the state still has about half the number of abortion providers it did before the law took effect.

Chief Justice John Roberts—a key swing vote in the decision—dissented in Whole Woman’s Health v. Hellerstedt, but sided with the majority Monday in overturning the Louisiana law based on past precedent.

“The question today however is not whether Whole Woman’s Health was right or wrong,” he wrote, “but whether to adhere to it in deciding the present case.”

Roberts and Breyer were joined by Justices Elena Kagan, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, and Sonia Sotomayor in the majority opinion. Justices Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas, as well as recent Trump appointees Brett Kavanaugh and Neil Gorusch, dissented.