The Highly-Rated, Compact, and Quiet Cubii Jr. Desk Elliptical on Amazon Is on Sale Today

I don’t need to tell you that sitting a lot isn’t doing your body any favors. And whether you’re able to take walks here and there or even have a standing desk at your disposal, you can improve your sitting situation. Throughout the day on Amazon, the easy and adjustable Cubii Jr. Desk Elliptical is on sale for $185 (26% off).

It’s designed to fit under your desk and help you get moving even while you remain seated at your workstation. That could make swiping your millions of emails to archive something you do in a rhythm of sorts. The elliptical’s ergonomic design is there to help lower the impact on your body while you pedal and a display will help you track everything you’re doing. You can get the under-desk elliptical with an accent in Turquoise, Royal Blue, and Purple. More than 430 reviewers left this elliptical with a 4.5-star average rating. A deal like this makes for an easy-to-use (and easy to set up) workplace upgrade you will actually use. | Get it on Amazon >

