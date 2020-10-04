Trump’s Doctor Admits Oxygen Episode Preceded Hospitalization

President Donald Trump’s head physician admitted to reporters on Sunday morning that he’d kept the knowledge that the president had been administered supplemental oxygen from the public in order to reflect an “upbeat attitude” of Trump’s health as doctors continue to treat his infection with the novel coronavirus.

“I was trying to reflect the upbeat attitude that the team, the president over the course of his illness, has had,” said Dr. Sean Conley during the press briefing, the second Trump’s medical team has given since he was admitted to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Friday. “I didn’t want to give any information that might steer the course of illness in another direction, and in doing so, you know, it came off that we were trying to hide something, which wasn’t necessarily true,” Conley said.

Conley had come under heavy criticism following his first health briefing on the president’s condition on Saturday, when he assured the public that Trump was on the mend only for White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows to tell reporters moments later that Trump was “still not on a clear path to a full recovery,” and when he appeared to dance around questions about whether the president had been provided supplemental oxygen.