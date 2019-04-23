Sean Hannity: ‘Hillary Clinton’s Email Server Is a Real Threat to Our Safety and Security’

Two-and-a-half years after the 2016 presidential election and nearly three years after the FBI closed the investigation into the former Secretary of State’s private email server without criminal charges, Fox News host Sean Hannity declared: “Hillary Clinton's email server is a real threat to our safety and security.”

During the opening monologue of Hannity on Monday night, the Trump-boosting host called for an investigation into the Russia probe investigators, something he and other conservative media figures have pushed hard for recently, especially after the release of the redacted Mueller report.

After railing against the the previous administration and his belief that it engaged in the “biggest abuse of corruption in our history” and calling on House Intelligence Committee chairman Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) to come on his show and provide evidence of collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia, Hannity eventually shifted his focus to the hacking of emails during the 2016 election.

Claiming that Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA)—the previous House Intel chair and a Trump ally— warned the Obama administration about Russian election interference back in 2014, Hannity then demanded that we “please build the defenses to be unhackable.”

“We should all be concerned about the integrity of our elections and the fact that this government has been hacked repeatedly for decades by hostile regimes,” Hannity exclaimed. “We need a top-to-bottom killer defense procedure against these hackers.”

And then we got this.

“That is why Hillary Clinton's email server is a real threat to our safety and security,” he bellowed, adding: “And we do believe that place was hacked by at least six different foreign entities.”

Following his claim that the former First Lady’s email server is endangering America’s security, Hannity went on to say that it was time to “investigate the investigators” because Clinton’s email investigation was “rigged” and that they “tried to rig a presidential election to undo a duly elected president.”

Following Trump’s election, Hannity has remained obsessed with Hillary Clinton, calling for renewed investigations into her email server, the Clinton campaign’s funding of the so-called Steele dossier and Uranium One.