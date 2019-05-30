Sean Hannity: Mueller ‘Doesn't Know the Law’ and ‘He’s Full of Crap’

Fox News star Sean Hannity began his cable news opinion show Wednesday night by claiming the former long-serving head of the FBI doesn’t know the law.

And is, according to him, “full of crap.”

Hours after Special Counsel Robert Mueller delivered a public statement saying he was forbidden to indict President Trump due to existing Justice Department policy but that he “would have said so” if he were confident the president had not committed a crime, Hannity delivered a lengthy and unhinged show-opening monologue railing against Mueller.

Parroting the president’s constant refrain of “no collusion, no obstruction,” the Fox News primetime star claimed Mueller showed the whole world during his press conference his “partisan hackery true colors,” something he said viewers of his program “already knew.”

Playing a clip of Mueller essentially placing the ball in Congress’ court on the issue of impeachment on obstruction of justice, Hannity took aim at Mueller’s legal acumen.

“Number one, Mr. Mueller doesn’t know the law, he’s basically full of crap,” Hannity exclaimed, adding that the attorney general “has the final say and we already know his answer” on the issue of obstruction of justice.

The Fox News host, who has been described as the White House shadow chief of staff, went on to highlight Trump’s tweet in which the president said the “case is closed” following the Mueller presser. Hannity also called Mueller’s statement a “public smear” and claimed the former FBI chief is “cheering for the president’s impeachment.”