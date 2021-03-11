Hannity Suggests Biden Is Making Up Lifelong Stutter

Fox News host Sean Hannity insinuated on Wednesday night that President Joe Biden doesn’t actually have a stutter, suggesting the president is fabricating his lifelong speech impediment as a way to cover up his supposed mental decline.

The House of Representatives had finally passed the $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package earlier in the day, but Hannity kicked off his Wednesday night broadcast the same way he has in recent weeks—by peddling conspiracies that the president is suffering from severe cognitive decline.

Noting that Biden is scheduled to give a primetime address on Thursday to mark the one-year anniversary of the COVID-19 shutdowns, Hannity conceded to his viewers that the president will likely “be fine” delivering it. But he had an excuse already lined up.

“He will have practiced all day today. It will be a short, scripted speech,” the Fox star said. “They will make the font really, really big so he doesn’t really have to squint.”

Hannity also acknowledged that Biden would have no problem delivering the State of the Union address, but only because it is “perfectly suited for the weak and struggling,” as the president can read a few lines and stop for applause.

“People will say, ‘See, Sean Hannity, he is totally fine,’” he added. “There is one big problem. Anyone with eyes and ears can see and hear Joe is not fine.”

After devoting the bulk of his monologue to Biden’s so-called mental decline while essentially ignoring the huge relief bill passed by Congress, Hannity then brought on Fox News contributor Dan Bongino and Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) to talk about, yes, Biden’s cognitive capabilities.

At one point, the Fox News star implied that Biden’s stutter could just be a ruse to hide a more serious ailment. The president has long been open about his struggles to overcome his childhood stutter while also mentoring other children who suffer speech impediments.

“It’s painful to see,” the conservative TV host exclaimed, adding: “This is the president of the United States of America here, but this is also nuclear codes, this is the leader of the free world, this is our commander-in-chief, and I’m hoping that it’s nothing.”

Noting that Rep. James Clyburn (D-SC) pointed out in a recent Fox News interview that concerns about Biden’s mental state are “much ado about nothing” and that people need to realize the president has a stutter, Hannity suggested this was a new development.

“The only problem is, he didn’t have it in 2016, or 2012,” he said. “And when did this problem start to emerge?”

This isn’t the first time Hannity has suggested Biden’s stutter is proof that he is senile and mentally unfit for office. During the 2020 election, the Fox star played a clip of the then-candidate stammering before mimicking Biden on air, as his guests laughed in response.