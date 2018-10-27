Three police officers have been shot and several people are dead after a gunman opened fire at a Pittsburgh synagogue during Saturday morning services, at a time when the building is known to be packed.

Pittsburgh police confirmed “multiple casualties” following the shooting at the Tree of Life Synagogue in the predominantly Jewish neighborhood of Squirrel Hill and that a gunman was in custody.

NBC News reported that a bris, a circumcision ceremony for a baby, was underway when the shooting unfolded. Michael Eisenberg, the former president of the synagogue, said that three separate services are usually held in the temple on Saturday mornings, with roughly 100 people inside.

During a quick briefing at the scene, police confirmed that three police officers were shot while responding to the shooting. They stopped short of saying that the threat is under control, as officers were still working to clear the scene and urged residents to stay inside their homes.

The gunman surrendered to police outside though no information was immediately available on his identity, police said. Local reporters said the man was strapped with one pistol in his waistband and another around his ankle. Once in custody, the suspected shooter reportedly ranted about “killing Jews and how he doesn’t want any of them to live.”

Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald confirmed “fatalities.” Local reports said at least eight people had been killed in the rampage.

The alleged shooter shouted, “All Jews must die” upon entering the synagogue, according to local news station KDKA.

Jeff Finkelstein, President & CEO of the Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh and a resident of Squirrel Hill, told CNN he believes up to 60 people could have been inside at the time of the shooting.

“I'm just sad. My heart goes out to all these families. This should not be happening period. It should not be happening in a synagogue. It should not be happening in our neighborhood,” he said.

President Trump has said he is “watching the events” in Pittsburgh and warned residents in the area to “remain sheltered.” “Looks like multiple fatalities,” he tweeted.

Governor Tom Wolf called the shooting a “serious situation” and said that details were still trickling out. “Please stay away from the area and keep the congregants and law enforcement in your prayers,” he wrote on Twitter.

News of the shooting sent police around the country scrambling to protect houses of worship out of caution.

Police in New York are “deploying heavy weapons teams” to “houses of worship” across New York City as a precaution, the NYPD said in a statement.

“Additionally, sector cars in every command across New York City will be making additional visits to ensure the safety of all of our residents. Currently, there is no nexus to New York. But these steps are being taken until further information is learned about the events in Pittsburgh by the NYPD.”