Seb Gorka and Other Trump Allies Insist They Had Coronavirus Too

As the coronavirus death toll rises, some Trump allies are making the dubious claim that people across the country already contracted the disease months ago—and unknowingly recovered from it before the crisis even began.

“I had it in January,” trash-talking former White House adviser Sebastian Gorka told his talk radio audience on Tuesday. “I had the longest cough, they put me on one of these little inhaler thingies, and I think I had it back in January. And I’ve heard this story so many times.”

Gorka said he had contracted the coronavirus after being prompted by a caller, who himself suspected he had himself recovered from the illness because he felt sick over the winter. Gorka claimed that his own then-unidentified coronavirus infection was so mild, he didn’t even have to stop his radio show.