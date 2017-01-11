Second Man Accuses Kevin Spacey of Sexual Assault: He 'Grabbed My Whole Package'

﻿﻿A second man has come forward and accused Kevin Spacey of sexually harassing him.

The London theater at which Spacey was creative director for a decade has also opened up a dedicated hotline staffed by external advisers for former staff members to report sexual harassment they felt ‘unable to raise’ while working there.

The new allegation was reported by Radaronline.com. Tony Montana, a filmmaker, alleges that a drunk Spacey grabbed his groin at Los Angeles bar the Coronet in 2003.

Speaking to Radar, Mr Montana, who was in his 30s at the time, claims:

“I went up to order a drink and Kevin came up to me and put his arm around me. He was telling me to come with him, to leave the bar. He put his hand on my crotch forcefully and grabbed my whole package.”

Montana claimed a seemingly intoxicated Spacey, 58, then said to him, “This designates ownership.”

Montana said, “I put my hand down and turned his thumb back to get his hand off it. I paid for my drink and got away from him.”

Spacey then followed him to the restroom.

“I backed him out the door and I pushed him,” he said. “One of his friends was in line and I said, ‘It’s time to take your boy home. ‘They all ended up leaving.’”

Montana, was in his thirties at the time and claims the incident traumatized him.

“I never talked to anyone about it except for therapists,” the Overnight filmmaker said. “I had PTSD for six months after. It was an emasculating thing for someone to do to me. Whenever I went to the bar I would see if he was there or have my back against the wall.”

He said he chose to come forward to Radar after reading Anthony Rapp’s story, who alleged that Spacey tried to molest him when he was a minor. Rapp, 46, told Buzzfeed that Spacey tried to seduce him during a Broadway show after party in 1986 when he was 14.

“This wasn’t something people were talking about openly,” Montana told Radar, explaining why he has never said anything before. “It still feels awkward. I still feel what I felt then. I put it into the back of my mind until I saw him [Rapp] come forward. When you’re trying to accomplish something in the industry, you have things that inspire you, that can help move you forward. You have set backs and haunted experiences. No matter what happens you have to keep going.”

Spacey has not commented on the allegations, which emerged as the Old Vic theater in London that Spacey ran for more than a decade to critical acclaim urged anyone who with a complaint of inappropriate behavior to contact them.

The appeal was made less than 24 hours after the theater issued an initial statement saying that no one had come forward to say they had been sexually harassed by the actor.

The Old Vic announced that it had appointed “special advisers” to handle confidential calls from anyone who wishes to raise concerns about their treatment while employed or connected to the theater.

A theater spokeswoman said they were “deeply dismayed” over historical harassment allegations made against Spacey, its former artistic director.

“The Old Vic would like to respond to recent media reports by making it clear that we are deeply dismayed to hear the allegations levied against Kevin Spacey, who was Artistic Director from 2004–2015.

“Inappropriate behavior by anyone working at The Old Vic is completely unacceptable. We aim to foster a safe and supportive environment without prejudice, harassment or bullying of any sort, at any level, as set out in our joint statement with the theater industry on 23 October. We want our employees to feel confident, valued and proud to be part of The Old Vic family. Any behavior we become aware of which contravenes these goals will not be tolerated."