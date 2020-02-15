Cops Charge Second Teen in Tessa Majors Murder Case

A second teenager has been arrested and charged in connection with the stabbing murder of Barnard College first year student Tessa Majors, the New York City district attorney announced Saturday morning.

The suspect, 14-year-old Rashaun Weaver, was charged with two counts of second degree murder and four counts of robbery. He’s been remanded in custody after being taken in Friday evening.

“Sadly, [this] cannot bring back this young woman. That is something even the best, most impartial investigation simply cannot do,” said NYPD commissioner Dermot Shea. He added police were “confident that we have the person in custody who stabbed her.”

The first suspect, Zyairr Davis, 13, was arrested on charges of murder just days after Majors’ body was discovered in Harlem in December. A third suspect, age 13, has been charged in family court.

Majors, an aspiring musician from Virginia, was fatally stabbed in what police believe was a botched robbery in Morningside Park. As she was walking through the park on the evening of December 11, a group of teens attempted to steal her phone, and, as she struggled with them, they stabbed her, police have alleged. Emergency personnel rushed her to nearby St. Luke's Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

During the press conference Saturday, District Attorney Cyrus Vance said that her last words were, “Help me, I’m being robbed.”

Vance said the investigation into the case is ongoing.

This is a developing story.