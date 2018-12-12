Secretary of State Mike Pompeo: Saudis Have Already ‘Paid the Price’ for Khashoggi’s Murder

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo claimed on Fox & Friends early Wednesday morning that the Saudis responsible for the murder of Washington Post writer Jamal Khashoggi have already “paid the price.”

Co-host Ainsley Earhardt, who is not typically known for her empathy, called the murder “brutal” and referred to the audio tapes that recorded his torturous death “awful.”

“Somebody has to pay the price,” she said.

“The Saudis have already paid the price,” said Pompeo.

He claimed that justice has already been served after the Trump administration placed visa restrictions on 21 people linked to the murder and imposed economic sanctions on 17 of them.

“There are the folks who’ve actually committed the murder, we’ve held accountable. We will continue to do that. No one underestimates how horrible this murder was. But remember, Iran is running rampant throughout the middle east. The death of any one individual is awful. The death of hundreds of thousands of people in Europe or the middle east or the United States matters an awful lot. The president is committed to protecting America.”

Pompeo, Trump’s former CIA director, has publicly rejected his former intelligence agency’s reported assessment that Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman ordered the killing.

At times, the White House has publicly rebuked the Saudis; on other occasions Trump suggested “rogue killers” could have murdered Khashoggi and declared the crown prince knew nothing of the crime. On Monday, Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner, a friend of MBS’ who the New York Times reported advised the royal on how to get through the scandal, said the U.S. had moved on to peace-making efforts in the Middle East.