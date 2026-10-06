OUTFOXED Seething Trump Completely Loses It at Fox News in Morning Meltdown The 80-year-old president is panicking ahead of crucial midterm elections. JIM WATSON/Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

Donald Trump erupted in a morning meltdown at Fox News for giving airtime to candidates running against Republicans in key Senate midterm races.

In his first Truth Social rant, the 80-year-old president posted a vile message about Abdul El-Sayed, the Democratic Senate candidate in Michigan who is a Muslim born to Egyptian parents and is leading in multiple polls against Republican Mike Rogers.

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“FoxNews spends more time covering the Jihadist and Dumocrat candidates than they do the good old fashioned Republicans, the people that have saved America, and are making it great again,” Trump posted.

“All they talk about is Dumocrat Jihadists like El-Sayed, with his softball interview by Martha MacCallum, and the like. She never interviews me like that.”

Trump's first rant against Fox News was posted at 9:50 a.m. ET. Truth Social/Donald Trump

Trump then moaned that his favorite cable news channel does not discuss his “record breaking Rallies” the morning after they take place. “Fox is promoting the Dumocrats, not the Republicans and MAGA. They have totally lost their way!”

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Just 15 minutes later, Trump also blasted Fox News for running a segment on Dan Osborn, the independent candidate challenging Republican Nebraska Sen. Pete Ricketts on Nov. 3.

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“FoxNews is long form interviewing the sleazebag, Dan Osborn, right now, who is running against our GREAT Republican Senator, Pete Ricketts, from Nebraska. Why are they doing this??? The “other side” doesn’t give our people any positive exposure or airtime. It is a miracle that I won, the last by a landslide, three Presidential Races! President DJT,” Trump wrote.

Fox News host Martha MacCallum interviews Democrat Abdul El-Sayed. Fox News

The irony of Trump calling for a news outlet to be more one-sided, after banning CNN, Politico and MS NOW from the White House for supposedly being too one-sided, was not lost on political commentators.

Vanity Fair’s Washington correspondent Aidan McLaughlin wrote on X: “Trump, who banned outlets from the White House on the basis of his claim that one-sided news poses a national security threat, is demanding that Fox make its news more one-sided.”

The election in the key swing state of Michigan is one of the midterm races Democrats hope to win in November as they try to regain control of the upper chamber.

Trump also blasted Fox News for running a segment on Dan Osborn. Truth Social/Donald J. Trump

On Monday, a Mitchell Research & Communications poll of likely voters found that El-Sayed is leading Rogers by 4 percentage points (45 percent to 41).

El-Sayed has often appeared on Fox News as part of his Senate campaign, including sparring with host Jesse Watters in August in an interview that went viral online.

Trump also ranted about Fox News interviewing El-Sayed during his rally in Nebraska, without naming the network.

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“El-Sayed was interviewed just a little while ago on a certain network, I won’t tell you which one,” Trump said. “They let this guy talk, talk, talk, they hardly fight him at all. Why are they putting these people on our television networks, why?”

He then took aim at Fox’s token Democrat Jessica Tarlov, saying, “They always have to put Jessica Tarlov—another loser.”

He added, “No, they put these voices on, and, you know, some of our guys defend. A lot of our guys don’t defend because they want to get onto the next question, and it’s really bad. I think it’s really bad, and I think there’s no reason to do it. It’s not better entertainment.”

Trump also took aim at Fox's Jessica Tarlov. Tico Mendoza/SXSW Conference & Festivals

The president then claimed that liberal-skewed TV networks “don’t project both sides,” adding, “They never have any of us on television. I think they should stop doing it.”

Ricketts is considered the favorite to win re-election to his Nebraska Senate seat on Nov. 3. However, a SurveyUSA poll released last month found that Osborn, who’s backed by Democrats, is beating the incumbent 46 percent to 42.

If Osborn manages to pull off a major upset in Nebraska, it will give Democrats a huge boost as they look to flip at least four GOP-controlled seats in the upper chamber.

Intense voter backlash to Trump’s turbulent second term could mean that Republican Senate candidates in other GOP strongholds—such as Texas, Kansas, and South Carolina—could be doomed in November.

The Daily Beast has contacted Fox News for comment.

Trump had earlier exploded at the media for noting that his rallies are attracting far fewer supporters than they once did.

On Saturday, The New York Times reported that his rally in ruby-red Mobile, Alabama, was less than packed, before analysis by the Daily Beast’s investigative Substack PunchUp laid bare just how bad the problem is.

“My Rally crowds and enthusiasm are unbelievable! Nobody has ever seen anything like it,” the president insisted on Truth Social.

“We are flipping races all over the place. The Fake News knows it, but they don’t want to be truthful with their viewers. It’s all happening! The Dumocrats never counted on this. Thanks you to the great Networks that are covering the Rallies in full. They are being rewarded with BIG RATINGS. Watch for the ‘Midterm Surprise!’”.

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