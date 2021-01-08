Self-Described White Nationalist Who Posed at Pelosi’s Desk Arrested for Storming Capitol

The self-described white nationalist who stormed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office and posed for gleeful photos during Wednesday’s insurrection was one of several people arrested Friday.

Richard Barnett, a 60-year-old from Arkansas, has been charged with entering and remaining on restricted grounds, violent entry, and theft of public property, according to the Department of Justice.

Barnett, who goes by “Bigo,” posed for a now-infamous photo in Pelosi’s office as a MAGA mob attacked the Capitol building while Congress met to certify President-elect Joe Biden’s victory. The mid-afternoon siege forced members of the House and Senate to evacuate as rioters flooded the hallways, leaving a wake of destruction.

“I left a quarter on her desk,” Barnett told The New York Times on Wednesday, before showing off a personalized envelope he stole from Pelosi’s office.

In an interview with The Washington Post, Barnett described himself as a white nationalist. He’d also written on Facebook that he was prepared for a violent death.

On one Facebook account, named “George Reincarnated Patton” after the WWII general, Barnett wrote that he “came into this world kicking and screaming, covered in someone else’s blood” and was “not afraid to go out the same way.” The post included a picture of him wearing a Blue Lives Matter shirt and toting a rifle, per the Post.

“I am white. There is no denying that. I am a nationalist. I put my nation first. So that makes me a white nationalist,” he wrote in a separate post.

So far, prosecutors have filed federal charges in over a dozen criminal cases related to Wednesday’s riot.

The Justice Department said on Friday said there was no evidence of antifa playing a role in the mayhem, despite lawmakers like Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) and right-wing media figures breathlessly claiming so.

Michael Sherwin, acting U.S. attorney for D.C, said on Friday that items were stolen from congressional offices during the riot.

“Electronic materials and documents were stolen... those could have potential national security equities. We don’t know the extent of that yet,” he said.

One man, identified as 70-year-old Lonnie Coffman from Alabama, came to the riot prepared for battle, armed with a semi-automatic rifle and almost a dozen Molotov cocktails “ready to go,” federal prosecutors said. was picked up by authorities on Wednesday and arrested for having an unregistered firearm and ammunition.

Police initially searched a red pickup truck near the U.S. Capitol after a gun was left on the seat. They found firearms, 11 Molotov cocktails filled with gasoline, and homemade napalm, according to an affidavit.

After the rally, Coffman, from Falkville, flagged down cops for help getting to his car and identified himself as its owner. Officers found another two guns on him—one in each pocket.

When questioned about possible explosives in his car, Coffman “stated that the mason jars contained ‘melted Styrofoam and gasoline’”—an explosive mixture that can stick to objects upon detonation, the affidavit says.

Coffman’s ex-wife told the Montgomery Advertiser on Thursday that she didn’t know “anything” about his travels to D.C. The two divorced in 2019 but were in occasional contact.

Federal prosecutors also identified other MAGA supporters who have been charged in connection with the storming of the Capitol, including West Virginia state delegate Derek Evans, who live-streamed the riot.

The Republican freshman lawmaker posted a since-deleted video of himself inside the Capitol Rotunda on Wednesday. Wearing a helmet, he can be heard saying “We’re in baby!” before yelling at others in the mob not to vandalize the building. Several of Evans’ Democratic colleagues have urged him to resign as Republican speaker of the West Virginia House.

In a statement to WVNS, Evans’ lawyer maintained his client wouldn’t be stepping down because he “did nothing wrong.” The attorney, John Bryan, claimed Evans works as an “independent journalist” and activist and was not involved in the organization of the event.

“He was exercising his First Amendment rights to peacefully protest and film a historic and dynamic event,” Bryan said in a three-page statement to WVNS. “He engaged in no violence, no rioting, destruction of property and no illegal behavior.”

Steven D’Antuono, assistant director in charge of the FBI’s Washington field office, said no resources were being spared. “Just because you’ve left the DC region, you can still expect a knock on the door if we find out you were part of the criminal activity at the Capitol,” he said.

The FBI also announced a $50,000 reward for information on the suspect who planted two working pipe bombs near the Republican and Democratic National Committee buildings.