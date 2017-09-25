Sen. Collins Opposes GOP Health Care Bill, Killing It For Now

CHEAT SHEET
Republican Sen. Susan Collins will oppose a GOP-backed healthcare bill, she announced after the Congressional Budget Office released a report on the bill's effects Monday night. Collins' opposition leaves the bill short of the 50 votes the would require to pass. Republican senators John McCain and Rand Paul have also said they will not vote for the bill. "Sweeping reforms to our health care system and to Medicaid can’t be done well in a compressed time frame, especially when the actual bill is a moving target," Collins said in a statement, calling the latest version of the bill "as deeply flawed as the previous iterations. The fact that a new version of this bill was released the very week we are supposed to vote compounds the problem."