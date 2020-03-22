Sen. Rand Paul, Who Opposed Coronavirus Relief Bill, Tests Positive

Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY), who was the only senator to oppose a coronavirus relief package last month, announced Sunday that he has tested positive for the virus.

“He is feeling fine and is in quarantine,” an announcement on his Twitter said. “He is asymptomatic and was tested out of an abundance of caution due to his extensive travel and events.”

It added, “He expects to be back in the Senate after his quarantine period ends and will continue to work for the people of Kentucky at this difficult time.”

Paul, a physician who has a Kentucky-issued medical license, was the only senator to vote against an $8.3 billion emergency coronavirus package. He also was one of the eight senators who voted against paid sick leave in a stimulus bill that passed with an overwhelming 90-8 vote last week.

“I think that the paid sick leave is an incentive for businesses to actually let go employees and will make unemployment worse,” Paul explained to Newsweek.

Paul is the first senator to test positive for the novel coronavirus. Two other members of congress, Reps. Mario Diaz-Balart (R-FL) and Ben McAdams (D-UT), have also gone public with positive test results.

According to the World Health Organization, the COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, is particularly dangerous for people with lung problems. In August of 2019, Paul had part of his lung removed because it was injured when he was attacked by his neighbor Rene Boucher in a dispute over lawn care.

On March 2, Paul appeared on Fox News and downplayed the global threat of the coronavirus.

“While it is worldwide, I think there is room for optimism that this thing may plateau out in a few weeks and not be as bad it as it may have been portrayed,” he said to host Neil Cavuto.

“We’ve seen pockets of this around the world and even in Italy and Iran where we have it, but none of it is approaching what started in China.”

The senator’s father, Dr. Ron Paul, is a physician and a former Republican congressman for Texas. Last week, he wrote an essay titled The Coronavirus Hoax for the New River Valley News, a local outlet based in Virginia.

“People should ask themselves whether this coronavirus ‘pandemic’ could be a big hoax, with the actual danger of the disease massively exaggerated by those who seek to profit—financially or politically—from the ensuing panic,” the senator’s father wrote.

As of Sunday afternoon, there are 30,000 COVID-19 cases in the U.S., and nearly 400 people have died.