Could there be a Republican in the Senate who would dare run an investigation showing in minute detail what Russia did to boost Donald Trump’s campaign for the White House in 2016—let alone as the president, secretary of state, attorney general and American’s former mayor are caught red-handed trying to gin up alternate facts?

There is. Senate Intelligence chair Richard Burr, Republican of North Carolina, has been laying out the evidence as it was impartially gathered, hand in glove with an unlikely sidekick, Democratic ranking member Sen. Mark Warren.

Last week, in the second of what will be five reports from interviews with over 200 witnesses, including Don “dirt on Hillary? I’d love it!” Jr., the committee documented Russia’s efforts to sow political discord and spread disinformation on social media, specifically outlining how the notorious Internet Research Agency troll farm under the direction of the Kremlin “sought to influence the 2016 U.S. presidential election by harming Hillary Clinton's chances of success and supporting Donald Trump.” Likewise, the first chapter, released in July, confirmed the consensus of America’s intelligence agencies that Russia launched a coordinated attack on the integrity of our presidential and state elections.