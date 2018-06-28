Sen. Tammy Duckworth, Baby in Arms, Joins Immigration Protests on Capitol Hill

Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) joined a large demonstration on Capitol Hill on Thursday targeting the Trump administration’s immigration policies.

Duckworth, who recently gave birth, brought along her daughter. Other Democratic senators also attended the protest, including Sens. Jeff Merkley (D-OR), Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.), and Ed Markey (D-MA).

The protesters were drawing attention to the separation of families seeking asylum at the southern border, a practice that was temporarily halted by an executive order from President Donald Trump.

Demonstrators were wearing foil to represent the foil-like sleeping bags that children inside the detention facilities were using. “We have responsibilities under international treaties to treat people with respect when they seek asylum. We have national laws that require it,” Merkley told The Daily Beast.

The Oregon Democrat traveled to southern Texas recently to call attention to the Trump administration policy, which has spurred bipartisan opposition outrage but has yet to lead to a negotiated solution.