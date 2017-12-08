Senator Holding Up Trump Nominee Over ‘Insulting and Derogatory’ Tweets

Richard Grenell, the Trump administration’s nominee to be ambassador to Germany, will face a longer road to confirmation than many of his contemporaries due one senator’s concern about Grenell’s remarks about women.

Sen. Chris Murphy’s office confirmed to The Daily Beast that the Connecticut Democrat had not given his consent to waive debate over Grenell’s nomination—slowing down, but not stopping, the final portion of the appointment process.

Murphy’s spokesman said the senator “cannot support his nomination because his history of his insulting and derogatory remarks about women.”

Murphy raised his concern about Grenell’s remarks about women on Twitter during the nominee’s confirmation hearing on Oct. 26. Grenell addressed the tweets, which commented on the appearances of women such as Hillary Clinton and Rachel Maddow, during the hearing. The tweets have since been deleted.

“Anybody who knows me knows that I am a very caring person and very sensitive—and I also appreciate good humor,” Grenell said. “Unfortunately, there are times where what was intended to be humorous turned out to be not so humorous, and, again, that was never my intention and I regret that.”

Grenell, who would be the first openly gay appointee in the Trump administration, declined to comment further. The vote on his confirmation has yet to be put on the Senate calendar.

The Trump administration has repeatedly criticized Democrats for slowing down its nominees, as many important diplomatic posts remain open.

Grenell, a Republican strategist, served as a spokesman to the United Nations during President George W. Bush’s administration and as an aide to Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) during his 2000 presidential campaign.