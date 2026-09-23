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DISRESPECTFUL DONALD

Senator Joins Kaitlan Collins to Blast Trump Meltdown at CNN

The Democrat had something pressing to say to the CNN star.

By Cameron Adams

Democratic Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey has slammed Donald Trump’s behavior towards Kaitlan Collins while speaking to the CNN star after her latest run-in with the president.

CNN was included in Trump’s media ban that was announced last Friday, with the 80-year-old claiming they were “fake news.” He also banned MS NOW and Politico, and all three organizations subsequently took legal action to overturn the ban, which they say violates their First Amendment rights.

Collins encountered Trump in person on Tuesday while covering the United Nations in New York.

Donald Trump lashes out at CNN reporter Kaitlan Collins at the UN.

Donald Trump lashes out at CNN reporter Kaitlan Collins at the UN.

CNN

As he walked towards the assembled media, Collins asked Trump about polling that said the majority of Americans don’t believe he is winning his war against Iran.

Trump avoided the question. “It’s an honor to be here. I’m surprised CNN is here covering me, you shouldn’t be here.”

Collins told the senior president, “The United Nations allowed us in, sir.”

President Donald Trump and CNN host Kaitlan Collins.
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He repeated, “You should not be here covering me. You said you weren’t going to cover me, you shouldn’t be covering me.”

As Collins continued to ask him a question, Trump put his hand up towards her and said to other reporters, “We’re making a lot of progress, our country is doing really, really well,” before walking away from the press with his wife Melania.

Collins had earlier referenced the encounter during an appearance on Anderson Cooper 360°.

Corey Booker called out Donald Trump's treatment of Kaitlan Collins during their interview.

Cory Booker called out Donald Trump's treatment of Kaitlan Collins during their interview.

CNN

“The president himself there was saying something that CNN has never asserted about not covering him. We’ve never said that,” Collins told Cooper. “The president is the one who’s trying to dictate how we cover him,” she pointed out. “And of course, it is still our job to do so.”

Collins invited Booker onto The Source on Tuesday, and began by asking him about the president’s earlier comments on how he may need to “annihilate” Iran.

First Lady Melania Trump attends the 81st United Nations General Assembly at UN headquarters in New York City, September 22, 2026.
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However, the New Jersey Democrat instantly referenced Trump’s comments to Collins earlier that day.

“First of all I just want to say, the way the president disrespected you should outrage all Americans,” Booker said.

Donald Trump lashes out at CNN reporter Kaitlan Collins at the UN.

Donald Trump lashes out at CNN reporter Kaitlan Collins at the UN.

Associated Press

Referencing rival media outlets refusing to cover Trump out of solidarity with the outlets he banned, Booker added, “It’s been this unifying moment where you see press from every background from Fox News on the right to MS NOW, all condemning what this president is doing with the press.”

After calling out Trump’s war on “this precious, sacred part of our First Amendment,” Booker told Collins, “Consider this a unifying thing for our country to see so many people coming together in defense of CNN and frankly, the kind of treatment that you endured today.”

Collins responded to Booker’s comments by stating, “Obviously we do appreciate the solidarity from our colleagues.”

An updated solidarity sign adding CNN, MS NOW and POLITICO hangs outside the Associated Press booth at the White House grounds after President Donald Trump banned three major news outlets – CNN, MS NOW and Politico from the White House, in Washington, D.C., US, September 21, 2026.

A solidarity sign hangs outside the Associated Press booth at the White House grounds.

Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

She added, “I think the point we’ve made during this is that if it can happen to CNN, it can happen to any other outlet.”

The Daily Beast has contacted the White House for comment.

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Collins also went on CNN to discuss the incident soon after it happened, saying Trump “briefly came over to speak to the reporters—who, I should note, are here because we are credentialed by the United Nations while being blocked by the White House from covering the president.”

CNN journalist and television presenter Kaitlan Collins stands inside the press conference room before the press conference of Donald Trump President of the United States during the final day of the 2026 G7 Summit in EVIAN LES BAINS in HAUTE SAVOIE in FRANCE on June 17 2026. La journaliste et presentatrice de CNN Kaitlan Collins se tient dans la salle de conference de presse avant la conference de presse de Donald Trump President des Etats Unis lors de la derniere journee du Sommet du G7 2026 a EVIAN LES BAINS en HAUTE SAVOIE en FRANCE le 17 juin 2026. (Photo by Marco Goncalves / Hans Lucas / AFP via Getty Images)
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Trump has a history of addressing Collins while she is attempting to do her job.

In February, when she was in the White House asking him about the Epstein files and the Trump administration’s accountability for survivors, he told her she was “the worst reporter.”

Kaitlan Collins with Donald Trump in the White House.

Kaitlan Collins with Donald Trump in the White House.

screen grab

He then added, “She’s a young woman. I don’t think I’ve ever seen you smile. I’ve known you for 10 years. I don’t think I’ve ever seen a smile on your face.”

The president again commented on Collins’ demeanor during July’s White House Correspondents’ Dinner speeca, stating “You have a nice position; you’re at CNN fake news. You should be a happy person. So smile, Kaitlan! Just smile.”

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Cameron Adams
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