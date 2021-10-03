Sinema Locks Herself in Bathroom to Avoid Young Activists on ASU Campus

A video posted to Twitter on Sunday by social justice group Living United for Change in Arizona (LUCHA) shows youth organizers confronting Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ), even following her into a bathroom at one point.

Looking to talk to the Democratic representative about her opposition to the Build Back Better agenda, President Biden’s ambitious economic recovery plan widely supported by Democrats, several activists can be seen in the video waiting outside what LUCHA said was Sinema’s classroom on Arizona State University’s campus.

When Sinema emerges, they ask to speak to her. “Actually, I am heading out,” she replies, and walks into a bathroom stall.

Over the sounds of toilets flushing, an activist identified as Blanca spoke to Sinema from the entrance to the bathroom.

“We need to hold you accountable to what you told us, what you promised us that you were going to pass when we knocked on doors for you,” Blanca says in the footage. “It’s not right.”

In another video posted to Twitter by LUCHA, the protesters follow Sinema as she walks back into her classroom.

“We wouldn’t have to resort to confronting @senatorsinema around Phx if she took meetings with the communities that elected her,” the caption reads. “She’s been completely inaccessible.” In the footage, the group stands outside, chanting, “Build back better! Pass the bill!” and “Undocumented! Unafraid!”

Sinema’s communication director declined to comment on the confrontation, telling The Daily Beast, “We are not dignifying this behavior with a response.”