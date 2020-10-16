Susan Collins’ ‘Hall Pass’ fon Amy Coney Barrett Vote Won’t Save Her From Maine Voters

Maine Senator Susan Collins says she will vote ‘no’ to confirming Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court, since it’s too close to the election, while refusing to say anything critical about how Barrett’s originalist judicial philosophy might imperil a woman’s right to choose.

Collins is a Republican who supports abortion rights, a brand that has carried her to victory four times, but with Barrett’s confirmation all but certain, Collins' longtime balancing act may have reached its tipping point.

The GOP is getting closer to reaching its goal, the overturning of Roe v Wade, the now almost 50-year-old ruling that made abortion legal. Collins is seen as an enabler of that, not a bulwark against it, since her 2018 vote to confirm Justice Brett Kavanaugh after a contentious nomination fight when her vote made the difference.