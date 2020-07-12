I Can Work Anywhere Thanks to These Headphones

I remember when I first was told we’d be working from home. I was excited — no more commuting, pajamas all the time, breaks by the fridge, my fridge. It was all exciting at first, and yet, as time has gone on, little things have begun to annoy me. If I’m being honest, the one thing I miss most about the office is some peace and quiet. That can be hard to come by these days, especially if you have kids, or even just a partner who is almost constantly on the phone for their job. Thankfully, noise cancelling headphones exist.

Sennheiser makes an excellent pair of noise cancelling headphones that will make every space in your home a quiet space to be alone in and get some work done. When I put the PXC 550’s on for the first time, it felt like I was floating in outer space. The ear cups are comfortable enough that they are barely noticeable, and the frame itself is lightweight so you can wear them for long periods of time. The active noise cancelling technology drowns out any noise that might be coming from your home. It's adaptive, meaning you can control whether you want noise cancellation entirely or if you want to let some ambient noise in. That option is great for when, you know, someone is asking you to do something important. The right ear cup uses touch controls to accomplish this, as well as being able to change the song or increase and decrease the volume with the swipe of your finger. When fully charged, they work for up to 30 hours, connect via Bluetooth, and the best thing about them is that you can take calls easily. You know when you have a pair of headphones and you can hear your colleagues but they all complain that it sounds like you’re really far away. With these headphones, the microphone is right by your ear, so you can be heard, no problem.

I’m not sure how long quarantine will be going on for or when I’ll be going back to the office, but with these headphones, I don’t really care anymore. At least I finally have some peace and quiet.

Sennheiser PXC 550 Wireless Buy on Amazon $ 225 Free Shipping | Free Returns

While you’re at it, check out some of our other favorite headphones:

From things that are worth spending a little more on to products you never realized you needed, The Case For reviews make compelling arguments for products that’ll upgrade your life.

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and check out our coupon site for more deals. If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.