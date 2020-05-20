Servile Stooge Mike Pompeo Knows Just What the Boss Wants, and It Isn’t Democracy

Long before Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was allegedly asking American taxpayers to cover his costs for dog walking by Trump political appointees, he was a member of Congress throwing down thunderbolts from his taxpayer-funded Benghazi committee perch in the House of Representatives.

So perhaps we shouldn’t be at all surprised that with the investigators closing in on his alleged official malfeasance, he would do what any panicking suspect with a powerful boss would do: tell him to fire the investigator and claim ignorance of the whole mess. But this mess isn’t going away anytime soon, as cover-ups that happen in full public view tend to reveal more than they hide.

It may sound preposterous that one day the American secretary of state is lambasting China for a disinformation campaign and cover-up about its mishandling of the coronavirus while days later he’s misinforming the public about his own boss’ firing of Steve Linick, the State Department’s inspector general (IG), in order to cover up his misdeeds. But this is the Trump Administration. Here, oversight is seen as an act of war, not a constitutional responsibility.