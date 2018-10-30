“In moments of crisis like this, it is clear that not only is Trump incapable of providing the moral leadership that’s expected of a president, he’s just incapable of being human,” offered Seth Meyers, before throwing to footage of Trump not knowing how to close his umbrella. “I mean, look at him—the guy doesn’t even know how to close an umbrella. And then when he can’t close it, he just leaves it there. Trump’s the kind of rich asshole who, when his car runs out of gas, just leaves it on the side of the road.”

The Late Night host dedicated his “A Closer Look” segment Monday night to the wildly insensitive reactions from President Trump and his Fox News cheerleaders in the wake of the worst act of violence committed against Jews in U.S. history—the massacre at Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh, where a far-right gunman slaughtered eleven worshippers—and a deranged Trump supporter who was arrested after allegedly mailing pipe bombs to virtually the entire Democratic Party leadership, including the Obamas, the Clintons, and Joe Biden, as well as Trump critics CNN, George Soros and Robert De Niro.

As Meyers argued, “Trump is so incapable of mustering even the basic level of empathy that after the horrific anti-Semitic attack at a synagogue in Pittsburgh on Saturday, he decided to keep all of his political events.” What’s worse, at one event, he joked that he almost canceled his stand-up set not in observance of the deceased, but because he was having “a bad hair day.”

The comedian then railed against Trump’s ridiculously unpresidential tweet in the wake of the mail-bombing assassination attempts against his critics.

“That’s because it’s their job to cover you. Your job is to be president. They’re two different jobs!” Meyers exclaimed. “You’re like a guy who goes in for a check-up and says, ‘Funny how the doctor can check my prostate, but if I try to check his I get arrested!’”

Of course, those who never disagree with anything the president does—that would be those on Fox News (save Shep Smith), and those in the administration—sought to blame “both sides” for the violent acts committed by far-right lunatics (see: Charlottesville).

“Frankly, people on both sides of the aisle use strong languages about our political differences,” claimed Vice President Mike Pence. “People are dug in on both sides,” offered Fox & Friends co-host Steve Doocy.

“It’s not both sides! Only one side is repeating deranged conspiracy theories accusing Democrats of orchestrating an immigrant invasion, calling the press ‘the enemy of the people,’ and encouraging violence. Trump literally re-enacted a bodyslam against a reporter at one of his rallies,” said an exasperated Meyers.

“There’s no use in waiting for moral leadership from a president who is so obviously unwilling to provide it,” he concluded. “The only option is to vote for people who will. And maybe while we’re at it, we could elect some people that know how to use an umbrella.”