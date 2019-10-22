Seth Meyers Blasts Mulvaney and Pompeo’s Disastrous Sunday-Show Spin

Seth Meyers had a lot of news to catch up on when he returned from vacation on Monday. And much of it had to do with the Trump administration’s failed attempts to clean up its multiple calamities on the Sunday shows over the weekend.

The Late Night host began with Trump’s “acting” Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney, who went on Fox News Sunday to explain why the president announced that he would be holding the G7 conference at his Miami Doral resort in Florida and then reversed his decision after loud protests from both sides of the political aisle.

“He was honestly surprised at the level of pushback,” Mulvaney said, adding, “At the end of the day, you know, he still considers himself to be in the hospitality business.”

“OK, first of all, he’s not in the hospitality business, he’s the president,” Meyers said. “And second, Trump was never in the hospitality business. Hospitality is when you show warmth and compassion to guests and strangers. Trump was in the ruthless-real-estate-asshole-who-stands-like-a-baboon-on-his-hind-legs business.”

Later, Meyers turned to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who appeared on ABC’s This Week with George Stephanopoulos and repeatedly refused to acknowledge Mulvaney’s confession that there had, in fact, been a “quid pro quo” with Ukraine.

“You could see his brain short-circuit in real time,” Meyers said before playing the now infamous of clip of Pompeo trying to dodge the host’s questions until George Stephanopoulos stopped him in his tracks by reminding him of Mulvaney’s admission.

“Wow, normally when someone takes that long to answer a question on TV a red ‘X’ pops up on screen,” Meyers joked, taking on the persona of a game show host. “Top five answers on the board, name a country that the president has colluded with.” As Pompeo sat there silently, he finally said, “Sorry, the answer we were looking for was Ukraine.”