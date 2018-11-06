Last night, John Oliver used his platform as host of HBO’s Last Week Tonight to call out his network’s parent company, AT&T, for only recently ending their financial support of “white nationalist” congressman Steve King (R-IA).

And on Monday evening, Late Night’s Seth Meyers followed suit, going after his own network, NBC, for airing President Trump’s “racist” ad targeting immigrants.

“Trump’s campaign also produced an ad calling the caravan ‘an invasion.’ The ad was obviously explicitly racist, but before you get mad at Trump, just know: this is the first he’s hearing about it!” joked Meyers.

When Trump was asked earlier today in a press scrum about networks like CNN, NBC and Fox pulling or refusing to run the ad, he remarked, “I don’t know about it. I mean, you’re telling me something I don’t know about.”

“See, there you go! He didn’t know anything about it! The only problem is, this was the last part of that ad,” explained Meyers, before throwing to Trump at the end of the ad saying, “I’m Donald Trump, and I approve this message.”

“He’s like a guy who denies robbing a bank but forgets that he waved at the security camera,” joked Meyers.

“Now, this ad was so racist that CNN refused to air it—and today, NBC and Fox News said they would stop airing it,” he continued. “Any network should have seen it for what it was and turned it down right away, but unfortunately, not every one did.”

Yes, NBC indeed aired the ad during last night’s highly-rated NFL match-up between the New England Patriots and Green Bay Packers.

“You couldn’t find anything else to fill thirty seconds of ad time during a game between the Patriots and the Packers?” asked Meyers. “I mean, hell, just give us a livestream of Tom Brady on the sidelines in that giant coat!”