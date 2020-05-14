Seth Meyers Blows Up Fox News’ Bizarre ‘Obsession With Obama’

Earlier this week, Seth Meyers came down on President Trump for pushing his made-up “Obamagate” scandal on Twitter. Things have completely spiraled out of control since then.

First, the Late Night host said that instead of taking Dr. Anthony Fauci’s latest warnings seriously, “the porridge-brained adult toddler who’s in charge of keeping us all safe has spent the last few days obsessively rage-tweeted vague conspiracies about his predecessor.”

Asked what crime Obama supposedly committed, Trump would only tell reporters, “You know what the crime is. The crime is very obvious to everybody.”

“No, we don’t. And apparently never did you,” Meyers replied. “Trump’s so lazy he can’t even be bothered to come up with the details of his own fake scandal anymore.”

“Amid a horrific public health emergency that most voters agree he’s basically mishandled, the president is looking to prosecute his political opponents and elevate himself above the law,” the host said later. “That’s because he knows the coronavirus pandemic and a cratering economy threaten his political survival.”

“So he and his allies on state TV are casting about for anyone else to blame and now they’re obsessing, as they have for years, over Obama,” Meyers continued, before playing a montage of Sean Hannity, Tucker Carlson, Laura Ingraham and other Fox News hosts doing just that.

“Fox hosts say the word Obama like it’s their safe word,” he said. He compared their “obsession with Obama” to “gossipy cheerleaders” who spread rumors about the prom queen because she won’t hang out with them.

The reason for all of this, Meyers explained, is that the Republicans and Fox News hosts would “rather live in an alternate universe” where Obama was still president so then “they could at least lie and tell themselves they were a ragtag band of rebels and not the marketing department for the Death Star.”

