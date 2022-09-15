Seth Meyers Brutally Roasts MyPillow Guy Mike Lindell’s Hardee’s Raid

It’s the type of news story late-night hosts can only dream of. After Mike Lindell confirmed to The Daily Beast on Tuesday night that his cellphone had, in fact, been seized by the FBI during a visit to Hardee’s, Seth Meyers spent a good portion of his “A Closer Look” segment going in on the MyPillow CEO and Trump confidant’s latest legal predicament.

“It’s so fitting that they stopped Lindell at a Hardee’s because, when you think about it, Hardee’s would be a more accurate name for MyPillow,” the Late Night host joked. And then, “I think if someone told you, ‘Hey, they seized Mike Lindell’s cellphone,’ your brain would just auto-complete the sentence with ‘at a Mankato Hardee’s.’”

Meyers went on to say it makes sense that Lindell was apparently at the drive-thru when he was approached by the agents because his “regular speaking volume is everybody else’s ordering at a drive-thru volume.”

Noting that even Fox News cut Lindell off mid-sentence for sounding too unhinged during a report about the incident on Tuesday night, Meyers compared it to the way you might end a FaceTime call with your conspiracy-ranting grandpa.

Elsewhere in the segment, Meyers explained that Trump and his allies are currently under so many federal and state investigations that it can be hard to keep track and said it would be helpful if someone could compile them all in one convenient list. Then he cut to a clip of Fox News host Sean Hannity doing just that in a recent broadcast.

“Seriously, was that list supposed to make anyone other than Donald Trump look bad?” Meyers asked after playing the damning clip. “It’s like a reverse résumé where you list all the reasons you’ve been fired from previous jobs.”

If the investigations continue to pile up, the host joked that Hannity won’t even be able to get to all of them and will instead have to “read every fourth entry as it scrolls by and call it ‘Now That’s What I Call a Trump Criminal Investigation.’” Either that or “Jerk Jams.”

