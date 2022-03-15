Seth Meyers Calls Out Fox Host’s ‘Bullshit’ Russia ‘Gossip’

“Right-wing conspiracy theories about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine have spun wildly out of control as Donald Trump, the leader of the Republican Party, declared that if he were president he would threaten to use nukes against Russia,” Seth Meyers said at the top of his latest “A Closer Look” segment.

The Late Night host turned his focus to the “increasingly unhinged” rhetoric from Fox News hosts like Maria Bartiromo, who told her viewers on Sunday, “Some people have told me over the weekend that they feel that, at the end of the day, this administration does not see Putin as the enemy, they see him as a partner!”

“All right, that sentence right there is how you know you’re about to hear some bullshit,” Meyers shot back. “First of all, you’re kicking things off with some unsourced weekend gossip? That’s how my writers start off their Monday morning excuses.”

“What on earth are you talking about?” he asked. “You think Biden sees Putin as a partner?” Meyers pointed out that it was Trump who called Putin’s invasion “savvy” and “genius” and “desperately lavishes praise on Putin every chance he gets.”

While Trump no doubt viewed Putin as a “partner,” Meyers said he’s not sure the Russian president felt the same way. “Based on Putin’s face when they were together, Putin saw Trump as a competitor who was way too easy to outsmart.”

For more, listen and subscribe to The Last Laugh podcast.