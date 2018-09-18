As everything around President Donald Trump seems to crumble, Seth Meyers described his Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh as his one “ace in the hole.” Until now.

“You know what’s a little incriminating?” the Late Night host asked. “If you’re accused of sexual assault and you just happen to have on hand a list of other women you didn’t sexually assault.”

Meyers went after Fox News host Jeanine Pirro for attacking Senator Dianne Feinstein for supposedly concealing evidence about the alleged assault and questioning whether accuser Christine Blasey Ford even exists, as well as Republican senators for dismissing the whole thing as nothing more than an “intergalactic freakshow.”

“Have you seen the guy you voted for?” Meyers asked, saying Trump “looks like an extra from the waiting room scene in Beetlejuice.”

Even after Ford spoke out to the Washington Post, Republicans on the Senate Judiciary Committee have been questioning her credibility. But next week, she will get a chance to make her case in front of that committee.

To any GOP senators who are “running away” from reporters who are asking them about the sexual-assault allegations, Meyers said, “you’re on the wrong side of history.”

“Republicans should honor her courage and take her allegations seriously and stop dismissing her,” he concluded.