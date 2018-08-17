Toward the end of a “Closer Look” segment that took on the fallout from Omarosa Manigault Newman’s tell-all book Unhinged, Seth Meyers came to this conclusion: “This is how Trumpism works. Everyone is conning everyone else. And in the process they’re conning the rest of us too.”

This led the Late Night host to note a “rare moment of honesty” on Fox & Friends this week, when the hosts “basically admitted as much.”

“In order to sell a book, [Omarosa has] come out with a series of tapes and in many ways seems to have outsmarted the president who has taken the bait and gone out and tweeted directly at her,” co-host Brian Kilmeade said Wednesday morning.

“That’s Trump’s favorite TV show,” Meyers marveled. “That’s the show he watches every morning to feel better about himself.” Meyers likened it to putting on a meditation tape that said, “You’re sitting by a mountain stream. Birds are singing. Every day that passes you’re closer to death.”

“But that’s such a revealing clip,” Meyers continued, “because there is no better vessel of modern conservatism than Fox & Friends, and even they are telling you that it’s all just a giant grift.”