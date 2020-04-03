One night after he brought the heat to Sean Hannity, Seth Meyers was back in his attic. And this time, he had his sights set on Jared Kushner.

After spending much of his latest “A Closer Look” segment on President Trump’s erratic response to the novel coronavirus pandemic, the Late Night host focused in on the governors who are currently trying to outbid each other for precious ventilators to save their residents.

“And you’ll never guess who’s in charge of this shitshow,” Meyers said. “The guy Slenderman has nightmares about, Jared Kushner.”

The host began with reporting that Kushner pushed back against New York Governor Andrew Cuomo’s requests, calling him “alarmist” and apparently saying, “I have all this data about ICU capacity. I’m doing my own projections, and I’ve gotten a lot smarter about this. New York doesn’t need all the ventilators.”

“Oh, you’re doing your own projections? Did your parents just buy you a TI-84?” Meyers asked. “You’re not qualified to do anything, let alone tell New York how many ventilators they need. You’re a nepotism case and you only got the White House job because you married into the family.”

The host ended by saying, “I hope when the time for accountability comes, we can all remember that it didn’t have to be like this. Other countries responded to this pandemic with competence and they avoided the worst. Now, we’re bracing for an unimaginable tragedy and as we speak, the president is leaving besieged states and hospitals to fend for themselves, putting lives at risk.”

“But at least,” he added, before cutting to footage of Trump from Thursday’s press briefing, “most people have scarves.”