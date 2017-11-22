Seth Meyers Destroys ‘Creepy’ Charlie Rose: ‘It Might Be Time to Retire the Bathrobe’

Seth Meyers had to squeeze four separate alleged sexual predators into one “A Closer Look” segment on Tuesday. But his harshest comments were directed squarely at disgraced PBS and CBS host Charlie Rose, who was fired from his posts after allegations of serial sexual misconduct.

“Good lord,” Meyers said. “Usually when someone that old is walking around naked, a couple of male nurses lead him right back to his room.”

He then proposed a “good rule of thumb” for men like Rose: “If your face isn’t pulling in the babes, your penis isn’t going to make the difference. Everybody’s penis is one-hundred percent less attractive than their face. Women don’t love the penis. If they love the man, they’ll tolerate the penis.”

Meyers described this latest scandal as a “reverse Bachelor,” explaining, “No one wants to accept this Rose.”

And given Rose’s apparent M.O. of greeting women wearing an open bathrobe, Meyers suggested that “it might be time to retire the bathrobe entirely.” As he put it: “You never hear a positive news story involving a bathrobe.”

“It’s never, ‘Family of four pulled from burning house by man in bathrobe,’” he said. “It is always, ‘Some creep was creeping it up in a creepy, fucking bathrobe.’”