It appears President Donald Trump isn’t quite ready to forgive the one Republican senator who dared to vote against him in last week’s impeachment trial.

“Over the weekend, Trump tweeted out an insane screed from one of his favorite Fox News hosts, Jeanine Pirro, who went after Romney on her show,” Seth Meyers said on Monday night before playing an extended clip of Pirro’s screaming rant about the Utah Republican that ended with, “You really are stupid!”

“He’s stupid?!” the Late Night host asked. “You sound like you got cut from the first episode of Real Housewives of Long Island for flipping over a table at your son’s communion.”

Later, Meyers returned to the subject after sharing a clip of Rudy Giuliani telling Fox News host Jesse Watters that he has “three witnesses” to Obama administration corruption before counting on his fingers, “One, two, three.”

“Only on Fox News do you have to say ‘three’ and then count to three on your fingers,” Meyers joked. “I’m surprised that’s not how Jeanine Pirro ended her monologue: ‘I have three reasons why Mitt Romney is stupid! One, two, three!’”

The host ended the segment by saying, “Donald Trump is incapable of imagining anyone doing anything out of any motivation other than self-interest. Like all authoritarians, he demands loyalty and retaliates against anyone who refuses to genuflect to him. He’s subverting our democracy and the rule of law to her personal, political and financial will.”

“If you’re a Republican who can’t see that,” Meyers said—cutting to Pirro—“You really are stupid!”

For more, listen and subscribe to The Last Laugh podcast.