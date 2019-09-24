Seth Meyers dug into everything that’s happened so far in the Trump whistleblower complaint saga on Monday night, with a special focus on the increasingly bizarre behavior of the president’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani.

The Late Night host noted that Giuliani “all but confessed” to his and Trump’s crimes during an “insane meltdown” on CNN with host Chris Cuomo. “In fact, at one point during the interview, Rudy went from denying the story to admitting it like 30 seconds later.”

After playing the clip of Giuliani’s swift reversal, Meyers said, “I’ve seen witnesses break down under cross-examination, but never the lawyer!” He added, “Sometimes I can’t decide with Rudy whether he’s a confused old man or if it’s all an intentional strategy that he keeps fucking up because he’s a confused old man.”

“This is the easiest interview Chris Cuomo has ever done,” Meyers said later. “He doesn’t even need to be there. Just put Rudy on either side of the screen and let him debate himself.” Then the host tried out his Giuliani impression after playing the moment when Cuomo reminded his guest that their segment was being recorded.

“‘Recorded?!’” Meyers said as Giuliani. “I thought we were having dinner! This isn’t Tavern on the Green? I’ve been eating a steak this whole time!”

“So knowing the damage had been done,” he added, “Rudy had to once again engage in this ritual walk of shame from the CNN studios over the Fox News studios where they played his CNN interview for him, made him watch it, and tried to get him to explain it.”

Finally, Meyers summed up President Trump’s response to the scandal by saying, “He went from ‘it doesn’t matter what I discussed’ to ‘I don’t want to talk about it’ to ‘we talked about Biden’ to ‘it was a perfect conversation’ to ‘If I did talk about Biden then I’d have the right to talk about Biden’ to ‘I didn’t pressure anyone.’”

“I can’t believe I’m saying this, but maybe you should let Rudy step in here,” he joked.