Seth Meyers Embarrasses Trump for Boring His Own Rally Crowd

For the first time since March 2020, Seth Meyers welcomed a live studio audience to Late Night on Monday. And he used the opportunity to mock Donald Trump for apparently boring the hell out of his own rally crowd over the weekend.

“I’m thrilled to be back in front of an audience,” the host said during his latest “A Closer Look” segment. “And I’m just hoping that my audience is a little more enthusiastic than Trump’s audience.”

Noting that Trump went to Iowa on Saturday to hold a rally in which he “repeated the same deranged lies about the election that he’s been repeating for months,” Meyers said that “even his own crowd wasn’t exactly electrified by hearing the same old incoherent nonsense over and over again.”

As footage played of Trump whining about how he thought he was going to beat Joe Biden before he didn’t, C-SPAN’s cameras caught his crowd staring blankly into space and failing to react to the applause lines.

“Wow, and I was worried about bringing audiences back,” Meyers said in response, adding that he loves the “cutaways to sullen Trump fans just standing there in silence like tourists watching one of those gold statue guys in Times Square—‘So is he gonna, like, do something?’”

“And you could tell Trump was waiting for a crowd reaction, too,” he continued. “I mean, look at him. It’s like watching an open mic night at the senior center.”

