Now that President Joe Biden is back from his big summit with Vladimir Putin, Seth Meyers used his final “A Closer Look” segment of the week on Thursday to dig into the blatant, if not shocking, hypocrisy that Fox News has displayed in its coverage.

“The very same people who approve of Donald Trump’s friendly attitude towards Putin are claiming Biden wasn’t tough enough,” the Late Night host said, noting that “even Putin was willing to admit that he was dealing with a more experienced statesman in Biden.”

“And yet, this will shock you, Fox News had a very different takeaway,” Meyers continued, cutting to a montage of host Sean Hannity claiming that Biden was “afraid to stand next” to Putin during a joint press conference and contributor Lara Trump calling his performance “embarrassing.”

Then there was KT McFarland, Trump’s former deputy national security adviser, who complained that Biden looked “tired” next to Putin, “who is a killer, who does have the wind at his back.”

“Am I supposed to be on Team Killer?” Meyers asked in response. “Also, this idea that Biden somehow comes off as tired just because he doesn’t use his press conferences to rant and rave for hours about insane bullshit is so stupid. I mean, Trump’s the one who constantly looked exhausted and drained of energy because he spent all his time screaming at reporters and pulling all-nighters to hate-watch cable news.”

As for Fox’s complaints that Biden didn’t hold a joint press conference with Putin, Meyers reminded them that Trump did stand next to Putin in 2018 and agreed with everything he said. “Trump was basically Putin’s Ed McMahon,” he said, imagining the former president responding to claims that Russia didn’t interfere in the 2016 election with, “Ha, ha, ha, ha, very good!”

