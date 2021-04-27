On Monday, Fox News corrected its report that Joe Biden’s climate change plan included a 90% cut in red meat consumption by 2030. But the damage was done.

“Perhaps the central theme of our politics at the moment is that one of our two major political coalitions is growing more extreme, more authoritarian, more paranoid, and more detached from reality by the day,” Seth Meyers said at the top of his “A Closer Look” segment Monday night. “Republicans seem to think Joe Biden’s army of antifa super-soldiers is going to come to your house and take your Dr. Seuss book and your hamburgers, and I’m only slightly exaggerating.”

From there, Meyers cut to the genuinely shocking montage of Fox News’ John Roberts, Jesse Watters, Ainsley Earhardt, Pete Hegseth and Larry Kudlow all repeating the false claim. “That’s right, in Biden’s America you’ll have to celebrate July 4th by drinking a ‘plant-based beer,’ you know, as opposed to all those meat-based beers,” Meyers joked.

“Nowhere in Biden’s plan does it say anything about reducing red meat consumption and Biden has never uttered such a thing,” the host clarified. “And yet on cue Republicans have run wild with this dumb and completely baseless lie.”

Meyers then pivoted to the outraged responses from Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO), “whose last name sounds like a Dilbert character who wears a ‘Don’t Tread on Me’ T-shirt” and Donald Trump Jr., who tweeted, “I’m pretty sure I ate 4 pounds of red meat yesterday. That’s going to be a hard NO for me.”

“Four pounds?!” Meyers replied. “That’s going to be a hard something from you. Try to get some fiber in there, DJ, Jesus! No wonder this weirdo always has the sweaty, bloated vibe of Joey Chestnut at the end of a hot dog eating contest.”

