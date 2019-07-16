Seth Meyers Goes Off on Anyone Who Won’t Call Trump ‘Racist’

Seth Meyers pulled no punches during his inevitable “Closer Look” at President Donald Trump’s racist tweets against Democratic Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib and Ayanna Pressley on Monday night.

“It’s been obvious from the very first moment he stepped onto the political stage that Donald Trump is a racist,” the Late Night host began. “And that racism is at the core of his political ideology. It’s not a side dish, it’s the main course.”

After listing off some of Trump’s most racist moments, from birtherism to saying a federal judge couldn’t be fair to him because he was of Mexican descent, Meyers moved on to Trump’s “stunningly racist attack on four progressive women of color in Congress.”

“First of all, there is no acceptable word for this other than racist, period” Meyers said of Trump’s suggestion that those women should ‘go back’ to the countries they came from. “Not racially charged or racially tinged or, as The New York Times put it, ‘Trump’s racially infused politics,’ like it’s some sort of fancy drink at a Williamsburg cocktail bar.”

Noting that it was “beside the point,” Meyers went on to explain to Trump the “three of the congresswomen you’re attacking were born here and they’re all American citizens, so if you’re asking them to fix the ‘totally broken, crime-infested’ governments of their home countries, they’re trying!”

“It doesn’t matter whether they were born here or not,” Meyers affirmed. “They’re Americans, this is their country. And they’re treating it with a lot more respect and devotion than the racist gargoyle who sits around tweeting from the back nine of his chintzy golf course.”

Later, Meyers drew a straight line between “the core of Trump’s racist ideology” and the “cruelty” his administration is inflicting on migrants trying to enter the United States. “What more do you need to impeach this guy?” he asked. “Congress should just say to him”—quoting Trump—“you can leave right now.”