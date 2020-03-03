Seth Meyers Goes Off on ‘Disgusting’ Donald Trump Jr. for Blaming Coronavirus on Dems

On Sunday night, John Oliver unloaded on President Trump and Fox News’ boneheaded responses to the rapid worldwide spread of coronavirus, which have included pushing a variety of conspiracy theories, bold-faced lies, and outright racism on the public.

And Monday night, Seth Meyers followed suit—first throwing to a press conference Trump held on Saturday in which he alleged, “Since the early stages of the foreign outbreak, my administration has taken the most aggressive action in modern history to confront the spread of this disease. We moved very early.”

That, of course, is a lie, Meyers said. “No, you didn’t move quickly! For one thing, you never move quickly—you lumber around the White House lawn in circles like an only child on an Easter egg hunt by himself,” cracked Meyers. “Second, there’s evidence suggesting the virus may have been spreading for weeks [before any action]—a problem worsened, in part, by the fact that we haven’t had widespread national testing.”

When coronavirus first hit China and Europe, Trump repeatedly claimed in rallies and speeches “hopefully it’s all going to be great” and that the virus would magically disappear “by April” due to the warm weather.

“Somehow, the president is not even the dumbest ‘Donald Trump’ to weigh in on this story, because in case you forgot, there’s a second ‘Donald Trump,’ and he had this truly disgusting thing to say on Friday,” Meyers explained.

Yes, on Friday, Manhattan socialite Donald Trump Jr. called in to Fox & Friends—or Trump Pravda—and ranted about coronavirus, blaming the Democrats for somehow weaponizing it against his daddy (even though Trump and his allies have repeatedly politicized the virus by claiming, without a shred of evidence, that the Democrats are glad it’s here).

“Anything they can use to try to hurt Trump, they will. For them to try to take a pandemic and seemingly hope that it comes here and kills millions of people so that they can end Donald Trump’s streak of winning is a new level of sickness,” said Trump Jr.

“Jesus. Someone is desperately trying to get their father to love them,” said Meyers, before imitating Don Jr.: “I’m doing this so my father will hug and kiss me like that goddamn flag. I’m sorry I don’t have stars and stripes, Dad!”

For more, listen and subscribe to The Last Laugh podcast.