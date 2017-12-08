Seth Meyers Goes Off on Kellyanne Conway Over Al Franken Hypocrisy

“Sexual harassment should be a non-partisan issue,” expained Seth Meyers, “and yet many Republicans have tried to cynically exploit the [Al Franken] scandal for political gain while simultaneously refusing to denounce the abusers in their own party—like White House Counselor Kellyanne Conway.”

On Wednesday, Kellyanne Conway, a GOP strategist/shameless political opportunist—who branded candidate Trump “a man who seems to be offending his way to the nomination” while working for Ted Cruz (before signing on to team Trump months later)—tweeted out the following:

Conway was, of course, referring to Democratic Senator Al Franken, who announced his resignation on Thursday after seven women came forward to accuse the Minnesotan of inappropriate touching and/or kissing. Then again, the allegations against Franken pale in comparison to those levied against her boss, Donald Trump.

“You work for a guy who’s been accused by more than 12 women of sexual harassment and assault. Kellyanne Conway has so little self-awareness that when she walks by a mirror, she thinks there’s a stranger in her house,” said Meyers. (Editor’s Note: It’s actually 16 women.)

The Trump administration and the Republican Party have also thrown their support behind Roy Moore, a candidate for Alabama Senate who stands accused of sexual misconduct by at least 9 women—including two women who claim Moore sexually assaulted them when they were 14 and 16, respectively.

“And not only has Trump been accused of sexual assault—he’s on tape bragging about it,” argued Meyers, referring to the infamous Access Hollywood tape. “And he’s endorsed a man who’s been accused by at least nine women, and yet, when pressed on Wednesday to reconcile the double standard for Franken and Moore, Conway tried to have it both ways by claiming the allegations against Moore were troubling but also still supporting him.”

Kellyanne Conway’s hypocrisy knows no bounds.