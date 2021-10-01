Seth Meyers Goes Off on Kyrsten Sinema: ‘What Do You Want?!’

Seth Meyers has had it with the Senate’s “moderate” Democrats. Last week, on “Climate Night,” the Late Night host went after Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) for blocking green infrastructure spending while simultaneously raking in profits from the coal industry. This week, it was Kyrsten Sinema’s turn.

After mocking Fox News hosts Mark Levin and Brian Kilmeade for trying and failing to make the incredibly popular policies in Biden’s reconciliation bill sound scary, Meyers moved on to the “centrist Democrats backed by corporate interests” who are “essentially threatening to blow up” the legislation without laying out specific objections.

“Seriously, Kyrsten Sinema, what are you doing?” the exasperated host asked. “Everyone wants to know, what do you want?! Explain yourself! You’re not LeBron. This isn’t ‘The Decision.’ You don’t get to keep it a secret until you announce it live on ESPN with Jim Gray.”

“People are sick of these weird mind games,” he continued. “You have the right to an opinion, but the people who elected you have a right to hear what that opinion is. You’re a United States senator, you don’t get to play coy.”

Later, Meyers denounced Sinema’s “maddening little schtick where she refuses to explain herself or make any specific requests,” pointing to a clip of the Arizona Democrat “playing word games” with a reporter instead of answering his questions.

“Trump and his cultists on Fox are trying to make things like universal pre-K and sustainable housing sound scary because, in reality, they know those items are popular with voters and even they will inadvertently admit that,” he concluded. “That’s why Democrats need to get on with passing their agenda and why Manchin and Sinema need to get out of the way.”

