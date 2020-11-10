Seth Meyers Hammers Tucker Carlson’s President-Elect Biden Meltdown

Seth Meyers took just a brief moment to celebrate the election of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on Monday night before moving on to the ways that Trump and his Fox News minions are trying to undermine the results.

And in particular, he zeroed in on Tucker Carlson, who last week claimed that Biden was merely a “hologram” of himself that would force all Americans to drink Starbucks. “And when that hologram drinks coffee, what do you think happens?” the Late Night host added. “It splashes right to the ground! Because holograms don’t have real stomachs.”

“And I’m sorry, when is the Starbucks for liberals myth gonna die?” Meyers asked. “Are we supposed to believe Tucker only drinks campfire coffee out of a prospector’s tin mug?” And to anyone who thought things would “go back to normal” once Trump was no longer president, he pointed to the degree of Fox News delusion just two days after the race was called for Biden.

“Can you imagine what it’s going to be like when Biden’s actually in office if Republican hang on to control the Senate?” he wondered. “Who knows if they’ll even let him have a cabinet? Sean Hannity will probably accuse Biden of building a Soros-funded Amtrak station on the moon.”

Then there were conservative pundits like CNN’s Rick Santorum and Fox’s Ari Fleischer who urged Democrats not to pressure Trump to concede because he needs “time” to adjust to his new reality of not being the president anymore.

“It’s truly incredible,” Meyers said. “The ‘liberal tears’ crowd, the people who spent four years building an entire political movement around triggering their political opponents, need a warm blanket and a cup of Earl Grey tea to cope with losing a presidential election. They literally wore shirts that said ‘Fuck Your Feelings.’ Yes, fuck your feelings, but my feelings? You make love to my feelings!”

For more, listen and subscribe to The Last Laugh podcast.