Seth Meyers Hilariously Mocks Trump’s ‘Space Force’ Plan

With his approval ratings dwindling, his party losing special elections left and right, and porn star Stormy Daniels’ 60 Minutes interview fast approaching, President Trump has been in full-on crisis PR mode, attempting to generate headlines that drown out the less flattering ones.

First, he agreed to meet with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un—before running it by anyone in his administration. And now, he wants to create a “Space Force.”

“Donald Trump was not focused on his party losing another special election yesterday because Donald Trump is thinking on a much grander scale,” said Seth Meyers. “He can’t focus on what’s happening in Pennsylvania—he can’t even focus on what’s happening on earth—because Donald Trump’s mind is in the stars, as he made clear yesterday when he floated the bizarre idea of creating a Space Force while speaking to Marines in California.”

Yes, Trump sought to shift the focus away from Democrat Conor Lamb’s special election win in Pennsylvania over Republican Rick Saccone—despite Trump winning the district by 20 points, and visiting Pennsylvania to campaign for Rep. Saccone—and to…outer space.

“Space is a war-fighting domain—just like the land, air and sea. We may even have a Space Force,” said Trump. “Space Force. We have the Air Force, we’ll have the Space Force, we have the Army, we have the Navy. You know, I was saying it the other day, because we’re doing a tremendous amount of work in space, I said, ‘Maybe we need a new force. We’ll call it the Space Force.’ So, think about that. Space Force!”

In other words: Trump made a lame joke and then decided that it was a “great idea” (his words). And Meyers couldn’t get enough of it on Wednesday’s edition of Late Night.

“Did Trump stop off at a weed dispensary while he was in California?” cracked Meyers, before imitating Trump: “Because it’s like, you have an Air Force…we should have a Space Force!”

“So, we have a president who gives people dumb nicknames, has sex with porn stars, and wants a Space Force. Trump is what would happen if a 12-year-old wished on a Zoltar machine to become president,” said Meyers.

If that weren’t enough, Trump then took what Meyers called a “very weird shot” at Hillary Clinton with regard to space travel.

“We are finally going to lead again. You see what’s happening, you see the rockets going up left and right? You haven’t seen that for a long time. Very soon, we’re going to Mars. You wouldn’t have been going to Mars if my opponent one,” Trump proclaimed.

Cue Meyers: “Yeah, but we wouldn’t be going to hell either, so…”