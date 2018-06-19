Seth Meyers: If You Support Trump’s Border Policy, You Should ‘Resign in Disgrace’

Seth Meyers had a clear message for anyone who is still defending the Trump administration’s “cruel” policy of separating children from their parents at the U.S.-Mexico border: “Resign in disgrace.”

Noting that Trump has “much less sympathy” for immigrant children than he does for his jailed former campaign manager Paul Manafort, the Late Night host denounced the “monstrous and inhumane” policy that Attorney General Jeff Sessions has justified by quoting the Bible.

Then there is White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who was forced to defend the policy last week by saying it’s “very biblical” to enforce the law. “It’s also very biblical to stone people to death, to sleep with 600 concubines, to have conversations with flaming bushes, and believe that a 500-year-old man built a giant boat and put giraffes on it,” Meyers said.

“This is not a law,” the host added. “It’s a policy announced by choice by the Trump administration.” And as Meyers explained, it was White House adviser Stephen Miller who was instrumental in bringing the new policy to fruition. “Wow, you know you’re evil when you actually want credit for a policy this cruel,” he said.

“So again, to be absolutely clear,” Meyers continued, “this is not a law. It is a choice by the Trump administration and they could end it right now.” But instead, President Trump has been “trying to gaslight the country into thinking it’s actually the Democrats’ fault” by “repeating the lie over and over again” to reporters and on Twitter.

Meyers ended his segment by saying, “This policy is monstrous and morally repugnant, and it is being done in our name. Any elected official who doesn’t call for an immediate end to it is complicit. And anyone associated with it should resign in disgrace.”