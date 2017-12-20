Seth Meyers Is Totally Creeped Out by Disney’s Animatronic Trump

After taking “A Closer Look” at how the GOP tax bill will “personally enrich” Donald Trump and his family on Monday, Seth Meyers turned his attention to a slightly more trivial presidential matter Tuesday night: the animatronic Trump that was just installed at Disney World’s Hall of Presidents.

“Now, I know this show is on at 12:30 and you’re trying to go to sleep, but you gotta to look at this thing,” the Late Night host said. “Good lord!” he exclaimed when a zoomed-in photo of the robot’s terrifying face appeared on the screen beside him. “Disney World, was that supposed to go in the Haunted Mansion?”

“Look at that hair!” he added. “Did you paint some glue on his head and then throw the wig from 10 feet away?”

“Even Lincoln is looking at him like, ‘This is the worst thing that’s ever happened to me,’” Meyers observed.

The robot version of Trump was mercilessly mocked on Twitter after it was unveiled this week, including by the official account of Orlando’s Madame Tussauds wax museum, which compared its version of the president to Disney’s failed attempt to capture his unique essence: